Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Thorpe Street.
>Adam James Eckelhoff was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree attempted assault was reported in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of 29th Boulevard.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Jerry Baker, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
