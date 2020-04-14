police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Thorpe Street.

>Adam James Eckelhoff was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree attempted assault was reported in the 3400 block of 20th Avenue.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of 29th Boulevard.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Jerry Baker, of Jacksons Gap, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

