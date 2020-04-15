police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street.

>Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle and discharging firearm in city were reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Robert Reed Thompson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

>An Auburn 31-year-old was arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

>Jordan Paige Doss, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary and criminal mischief occurred in the 1400 block of South Long Street.

>Demarcus Renaud King, 41, of Bessemer, was arrested on a felony warrant for first-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

