Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.

>Miscellaneous theft was reported in the 2500 block of Farmville Lakes Drive.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1100 block of Northwood Drive.

>An Auburn 19-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, firearms license required and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Opelika Police Department

>Jose Luis Beltran, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Santiago Diego Santiago, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

