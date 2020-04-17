Valley Police Department
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue.
Opelika Police Department
>Amaurius Nykwon Avery, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Timothy Roberts, of Dadeville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for simple assault.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
