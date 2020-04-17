police lights

Valley Police Department

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue.

Opelika Police Department

>Amaurius Nykwon Avery, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Timothy Roberts, of Dadeville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for simple assault.

