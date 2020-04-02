Opelika Police Department
>Third-degree possession of a forged instrument and financial abuse of the elderly were reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.
>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and seven counts of fourth-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.