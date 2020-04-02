police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Third-degree possession of a forged instrument and financial abuse of the elderly were reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and seven counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

