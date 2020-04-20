police lights

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 287 Lee Rd. 2095, Phenix City.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 10 block of Lee Road 2084, Smiths.

>Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was charged with second-degree assault.

>Daniel Ralph Leon Bess, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

>Keldyn Traveiso Brown, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>Tyler Wayne Young, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

>Artravius Jamar Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree burglary occurred in the 1700 block of Cherry Circle.

>Heather Leigh Sport Franklin, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Alexer Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Nelson Cruz, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments