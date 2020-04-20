Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 287 Lee Rd. 2095, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 10 block of Lee Road 2084, Smiths.
>Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was charged with second-degree assault.
>Daniel Ralph Leon Bess, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
>Keldyn Traveiso Brown, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Tyler Wayne Young, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
>Artravius Jamar Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree burglary occurred in the 1700 block of Cherry Circle.
>Heather Leigh Sport Franklin, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Alexer Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Nelson Cruz, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.