police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported twice in the 100 block of Beech Brook Drive.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>Harassment or harassing communications and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.

>Auto theft was reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>Clayton Christopher Golson, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments