Auburn Police Division
>Joshua Dresean Wilson, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and second-degree theft of property.
>Jennifer Kay Talley was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and harassment or harassing communications.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Trimble Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree theft of property and breaking and entering motor vehicle were reported in the 2000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Tymichael Antonio Mitcheel, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>A subject on Greenwood Road reported a burglary of a residence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Travis Daniel, 28, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Wes Samuels, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempt to elude law enforcement officer.
>Turquorius Vines, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.