Auburn Police Division

>Joshua Dresean Wilson, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and second-degree theft of property.

>Jennifer Kay Talley was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and harassment or harassing communications.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Trimble Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree theft of property and breaking and entering motor vehicle were reported in the 2000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>Tymichael Antonio Mitcheel, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>A subject on Greenwood Road reported a burglary of a residence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Travis Daniel, 28, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

>Wes Samuels, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempt to elude law enforcement officer.

>Turquorius Vines, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

