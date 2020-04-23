police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Fairview Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Tanglewod Drive.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1800 block of Seagrave Court.

>Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 1500 block of Millbranch Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1600block of Millbranch Drive.

>Theft of article from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Caiden Nicholas Taft, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and fourth-degree theft of property

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 bock of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments