Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Sanders Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of West Creek Parkway.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Bodine’s Landscaping, 2000 Airport Road.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
