Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Opelika Road.
>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Oak Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Bragg Avenue.
>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of North College Street.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137.
>Marcus Jarmon Parker, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
>Farrah Nicole Echard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree forgery occurred at Four Seasons Credit Union, 2915 Pepperell Pwky.
>Discharging firearm into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue. No injuries were reported.
>Christopher Wynn Pritchett, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief and harassing communications were reported in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of South Third Street.
Valley Police Department
>Kennedy Ray Briskey, 55, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Anthony Taylor Anthony, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Wes Anthony Samuels, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
