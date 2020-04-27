police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Opelika Road. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Oak Street. 

>Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Bragg Avenue. 

>Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 500 block of Perry Street. 

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Glenn Avenue. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of North College Street. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane. 

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137. 

>Marcus Jarmon Parker, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card. 

>Farrah Nicole Echard was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree forgery occurred at Four Seasons Credit Union, 2915 Pepperell Pwky.

>Discharging firearm into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 200 block of Chester Avenue. No injuries were reported.

>Christopher Wynn Pritchett, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief and harassing communications were reported in the 1200 block of South Eighth Street.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of South Third Street.

Valley Police Department

>Kennedy Ray Briskey, 55, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Anthony Taylor Anthony, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Wes Anthony Samuels, 33, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

