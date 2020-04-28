police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

>A Mobile 36-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

>Marlon Hicks, 31, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of harassment and resisting arrest.

>Cordarell Lamar Hicks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling occurred in the 1700 block of Hurst Street. No injuries were reported.

>Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Mi Poblanita Supermarket, 3708 Pepperell Pkwy.

>Jasmine Nichole Hickox, 35, of Salem, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of credit/debit card and first-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

