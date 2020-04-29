police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1000 block of Samford Court.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Roden Court.

>Jeremiah Jarquavious Jones, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Sydney Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and identity theft were reported in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Courtney Latavous Moss, 32, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

>Regginel Ladarruis Tucker, 25, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and fourth-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments