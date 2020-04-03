police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Felicity Lane.

>Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Financial Circle.

>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of South Eighth Court.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

