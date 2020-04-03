Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Felicity Lane.
>Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
>Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Financial Circle.
>Kevin Williams Fitch, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of South Eighth Court.
