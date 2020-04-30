Opelika Police Department
>Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft occurred at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3151 Capps Way.
>Harley Elizabeth Clayton, 26, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with identity theft, first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Woodfield Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of North Ross Street.
>Chaemin Shin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
