Opelika Police Department

>Fraudulent use of credit/debit card and theft occurred at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3151 Capps Way. 

>Harley Elizabeth Clayton, 26, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with identity theft, first-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. 

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Woodfield Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of North Ross Street.

>Chaemin Shin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

