Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 2000 block of 22nd Street Southwest.
>Kailan Antonio Menefield, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
