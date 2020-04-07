police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle second-degree theft of property were reported in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.

>Matthew Leslie Fretwell, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property.

> Denise Gail Miller, 32, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property.

>Jalen Treyvon Ezell, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

>Brittney Lea Champion was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of Sydney Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of Seoul Garden Way.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Lake Placid Loop.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of 20th Avenue.

>Rodney Darryl Roberts, 54, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Sydney Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lake Placid Loop.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3000 block of County Road 500.

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported in the 300 block of 18th Court Southwest.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

