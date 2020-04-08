police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree stalking was reported.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of East Towne Lake Circle.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Comer Wayne Benbrooke, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree attempted assault was reported in the 1800 block of 51st Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

