Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree stalking was reported.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of East Towne Lake Circle.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Comer Wayne Benbrooke, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree attempted assault was reported in the 1800 block of 51st Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
