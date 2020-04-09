police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Covenant Drive.

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Opelika Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Dean Road.

>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

