Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Covenant Drive.
Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Opelika Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Dean Road.
>Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive.
