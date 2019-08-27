Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at PFM Piping, 95 Orr Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Sun Self Storage, 2000 Columbus Parkway.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 800 block of North Hills Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 500 block of First Avenue.
>Christopher Michael James, 32, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 288, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 2107, Phenix City.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Sportsplex Drive.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2200 block of US Highway 29.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2000 block of Magnolia Road.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**