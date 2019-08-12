Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief and harassment were reported Saturday in the 4100 block of Lee Road 146.
>Phillip Jarrett Woolever was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Joseph Brock Fischer was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Dustin Patrick Taylor-Cox was arrested and charged with public intoxication, criminal littering and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
> A 26-year-old, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
>Robert Brumfield was arrested and charged with public intoxication and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
>Benjamin Andrew Creel was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Tony Lamont Stinson, 43, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Anita Lynn Wheat was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Stephen Chandler Pope, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 564, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported on Frederick Road, Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Lee Road 47, Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2118, Smiths.
>Third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 7200 block of Lee Road 240, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 43, Opelika.
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at the intersection of Lee Road 597 and Lee Road 598, Phenix City.
>Second-degree domestic violence (burglary), violation of a domestic violence protection order and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City.
>First-degree receiving stolen property and recovered stolen property were reported at 4875 Lee Road 175, Salem.
Valley Police Department
>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of 55th Street.
>Joni Bri Ann Hubbard, 27, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with identity theft and first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Ulysses Huguley, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Joni Bri Ann Hubbard, 27, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with identity theft and first-degree theft of property.
>Donkorski Juantez Brooks, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Jonathan Lee Hyatt, 25, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement officer and failure to pay (fishing without a license).
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Willie Wyckoff, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and third-degree assault.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**