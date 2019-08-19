police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported Friday in the 500 block of Harper Avenue.

>First-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 1500 block of East Samford Avenue.

>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported Friday in the 700 block of Madeline Lane.

>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 400 block of North Gay Street.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Saturday in the 500 block of Duncan Drive.

>Auto theft was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.

>Henry Cooper Black IV was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>A 26-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

>Richard Victor Beeghly III, 24, of New Site, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jesse Ray Wilson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Carter James Haagenson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>James Manuel Adams was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Harriet Jackson Boyd, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

>A 20-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>A 40-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failing to appear (traffic).

>Kyle Patterson McMillin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Claire Kathleen Eagen was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Michaela Louvain Raetzer was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

>Cesar Ariel Samayoa, Jr., 18, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Jeffrey Rhett Fetner was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Minwoo Jung was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 341, Salem.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported on Lee Road 787, Valley.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 9900 block of Lee Road 379, Salem.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 10092 Lee Road 379, Valley.

>Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Crossroads BP, 6504 Lee Road 240, Phenix City.

>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 100 Lee Road 622, Opelika.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 7097 Lee Road 240, Phenix City.

Valley Police Department

>Jamal Jay Barker, 31 of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property  were reported in the 3700 block of Phillips Road.

>Jimmy Rockquel Williams, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

>Ivan Royce Wesson, 42, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

