Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported Friday in the 500 block of Harper Avenue.
>First-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Friday in the 1500 block of East Samford Avenue.
>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported Friday in the 700 block of Madeline Lane.
>Theft of property was reported Friday in the 400 block of North Gay Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported Saturday in the 500 block of Duncan Drive.
>Auto theft was reported Sunday in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.
>Henry Cooper Black IV was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A 26-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
>Richard Victor Beeghly III, 24, of New Site, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jesse Ray Wilson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Carter James Haagenson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>James Manuel Adams was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Harriet Jackson Boyd, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
>A 20-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>A 40-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and failing to appear (traffic).
>Kyle Patterson McMillin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Claire Kathleen Eagen was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Michaela Louvain Raetzer was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
>Cesar Ariel Samayoa, Jr., 18, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jeffrey Rhett Fetner was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Minwoo Jung was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 341, Salem.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported on Lee Road 787, Valley.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 9900 block of Lee Road 379, Salem.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 10092 Lee Road 379, Valley.
>Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Crossroads BP, 6504 Lee Road 240, Phenix City.
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 100 Lee Road 622, Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 7097 Lee Road 240, Phenix City.
Valley Police Department
>Jamal Jay Barker, 31 of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3700 block of Phillips Road.
>Jimmy Rockquel Williams, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Ivan Royce Wesson, 42, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**