Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of West Overhill Court.

>A burglary of a residence, with force, was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 900 block of Ogletree Road.

>Robert Anthony Lockwood, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

>Nathan Brice Garrett, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

>Adam Lee Floyd, 47, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Lanett Police Department

>Third-degree domestic violence and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street.

>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of 16th Place.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 29 North, Valley.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in Phenix City.

>Discharge firearm into unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at Backwater BBQ, 5330 Lee Road 379, Salem.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of a residence was reported by a resident of Waterfront Drive in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

