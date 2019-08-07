Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of West Overhill Court.
>A burglary of a residence, with force, was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of East University Drive.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 900 block of Ogletree Road.
>Robert Anthony Lockwood, 45, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
>Nathan Brice Garrett, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
>Adam Lee Floyd, 47, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and probation violation.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree domestic violence and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street.
>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of 16th Place.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 29 North, Valley.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in Phenix City.
>Discharge firearm into unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at Backwater BBQ, 5330 Lee Road 379, Salem.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of a residence was reported by a resident of Waterfront Drive in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**