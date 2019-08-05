police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Waverly Parkway.

>Three reports of theft by fraudulent leasing were made in the 3400 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief 500 block of Webster Road.

>Matthew Stephen Walker, 35, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Tyler Lawson Slagle was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Charles Somers Dean V, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Nicholas Stewart Tomlinson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Stewart Andrew Ray, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Juan Elmer Lopez Chilel, 37, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5500 block of 21st Avenue.

>Daniel Gregory Hunter, 26, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Third-degree domestic violence and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 488, Smiths Station.  

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 581, Smiths.

>First-degree theft of property was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 East and Lee Road 187, Opelika.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree burglary were reported in the 1400 block of South 14th Street.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 100 block of North 14th Avenue.

>Barry Jerome Saddler, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Richard Lee Hugley, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

>Latavious Jackson, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Nicholas Clinton Whaley, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Steven Levi Lucas, 28, of Jackson, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

>Willie Monta Hutchinson, 37, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Darren Lamar Barnes, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to pay (disorderly conduct).

>Nesheba Danielle Wright, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating vehicle without insurance and open container.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

