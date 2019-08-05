Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Waverly Parkway.
>Three reports of theft by fraudulent leasing were made in the 3400 block of Pepperell Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief 500 block of Webster Road.
>Matthew Stephen Walker, 35, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Tyler Lawson Slagle was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Charles Somers Dean V, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Nicholas Stewart Tomlinson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Stewart Andrew Ray, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Juan Elmer Lopez Chilel, 37, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 5500 block of 21st Avenue.
>Daniel Gregory Hunter, 26, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Third-degree domestic violence and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 488, Smiths Station.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 581, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 East and Lee Road 187, Opelika.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree burglary were reported in the 1400 block of South 14th Street.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 100 block of North 14th Avenue.
>Barry Jerome Saddler, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Richard Lee Hugley, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
>Latavious Jackson, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Nicholas Clinton Whaley, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Steven Levi Lucas, 28, of Jackson, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
>Willie Monta Hutchinson, 37, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Darren Lamar Barnes, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to pay (disorderly conduct).
>Nesheba Danielle Wright, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating vehicle without insurance and open container.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**