Auburn Police Division
>Auto theft was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Jeffrey Alando Dickinson, 52, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Parkway.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2100 block of Marvyn Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.
>Lamichael Cajuan Hutchinson, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 564, Smiths.
>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 222, Smiths.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported by a resident of Second Avenue in Columbus.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Adrian Jarrod Presley, 28, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**