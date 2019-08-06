police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Auto theft was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Jeffrey Alando Dickinson, 52, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Parkway.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2100 block of Marvyn Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.

>Lamichael Cajuan Hutchinson, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 564, Smiths.

>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 222, Smiths.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported by a resident of Second Avenue in Columbus.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Adrian Jarrod Presley, 28, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags


$3.95 a month: Get unlimited access to OANow.com so when news breaks, you know the facts.

Our award-winning team of journalists is at its best in covering news in East Alabama. For a limited time, get a digital subscription for just $3.95 a month.
Sign up now at oanow.com/subscribe

Recommended for you

Load comments