Opelika Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Pepperell Parkway.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1700 block of Airport Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Tyler Copas Eubanks, 20, of Thomaston, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21) and firearms license required.
>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Logan Matthew Parks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Tyler Adams Fahy, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
>Giuseppe Guerrero was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Michael Ray Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ramon Lorenzo Ojeda was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Ethan Lott Searcy was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Theft from residence was reported Friday in the 300 block of Foster Street.
>Fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday.
>Third-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and discharging firearm in city were reported Saturday in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in 1100 block of South College Street.
>Theft from residence was reported Saturday in the 300 block of PO Davis Drive.
>Burglary from residence, with force, was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Hudson Terrace.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 468, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 29 North, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 467, Smiths.
>Third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 473, Phenix City.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of South 50th Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Williams Street.
>Christopher Stephen Abney, 48, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Cayla Leshea Brooks, 25, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lanett Police Department
>Harassment and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4400 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.
>Third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue.
>Ray Anthony Howell, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Devon Jones, of Wetumpka, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Burglary of a residence was reported on Paces Point Road in Dadeville.
>Bonnie Muniz, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**