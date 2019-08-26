police lights

Opelika Police Division

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Pepperell Parkway.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1700 block of Airport Road.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.

Auburn Police Division

>Tyler Copas Eubanks, 20, of Thomaston, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21) and firearms license required.

>A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Logan Matthew Parks was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Tyler Adams Fahy, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).

>Giuseppe Guerrero was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Michael Ray Brown was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Ramon Lorenzo Ojeda was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Ethan Lott Searcy was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Theft from residence was reported Friday in the 300 block of Foster Street.

>Fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal trespass were reported Saturday.

>Third-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and discharging firearm in city were reported Saturday in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in 1100 block of South College Street.

>Theft from residence was reported Saturday in the 300 block of PO Davis Drive.

>Burglary from residence, with force, was reported Sunday in the 500 block of Hudson Terrace.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 468, Smiths.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 29 North, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 467, Smiths.

>Third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 473, Phenix City.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of South 50th Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Williams Street.

>Christopher Stephen Abney, 48, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Cayla Leshea Brooks, 25, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lanett Police Department

>Harassment and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4400 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.

>Third-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue.

>Ray Anthony Howell, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Devon Jones, of Wetumpka, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Burglary of a residence was reported on Paces Point Road in Dadeville.

>Bonnie Muniz, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

