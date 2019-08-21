Auburn Police Division
>First-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) were reported.
>Roy Sebastian Pitts, Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported in at 1 Crumpton Drive, Phenix City.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 5900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Dylan Moore, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
