Auburn Police Division

>First-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) were reported.

>Roy Sebastian Pitts, Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported in at 1 Crumpton Drive, Phenix City.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 5900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>Dylan Moore, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

