Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
>Efrain Marina-Estrada, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree sodomy.
>Christopher Terrell Rogers, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Carson Paul Evans was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Dominick Lioce was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A 21-year-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Car Tech Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 500 block of North Lanier Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of lost property was reported in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.
>Second-degree criminal tampering was reported in the 900 block of Sydney Street.
>Shuaqleta Denise Cooper, 41, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Rodney Bjon Compton, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 524, Phenix City.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 133 Lee Road 851, Phenix City.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**