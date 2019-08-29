Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.
Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property, unlocked vehicle, was reported in the 600 block of Westview Drive.
>Seth Michael Kuehn was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>Amber Nicole Lott, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.