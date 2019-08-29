police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property, unlocked vehicle, was reported in the 600 block of Westview Drive.

>Seth Michael Kuehn was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>Amber Nicole Lott, 33, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

