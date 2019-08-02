Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive.
>Eduardo Leonor Villacorta, 27, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) was reported at the intersection of Lee Road 597 and Lee Road 598 in Phenix City.
>Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Lee Road 179 near U.S. Highway 280 East in Salem.
Valley Police Department
>Two counts of first-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**