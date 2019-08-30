police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.

>Terroristic threat was reported in the 1300 block of Glenn Circle.

Lanett Police Department

>Anthony Bailey, 52, of Childersburg, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 618 Lee Road 113, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 916, Phenix City.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 10600 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>John Grover Parker, 48, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of control substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Bueman Tylene Jones, 68, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

