Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.
>Terroristic threat was reported in the 1300 block of Glenn Circle.
Lanett Police Department
>Anthony Bailey, 52, of Childersburg, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 618 Lee Road 113, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 916, Phenix City.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 10600 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>John Grover Parker, 48, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of control substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Bueman Tylene Jones, 68, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
