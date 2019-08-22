police lights

Auburn Police Division

>An Auburn 19-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping) and firearms license required.

>Edrick O’Keith Foster was arrested and charged with failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping) and public intoxication.

>Andrew Peter Johnson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of South Broad Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Christina Prather Williams, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with six counts of identity theft and four counts of first-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

