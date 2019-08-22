Auburn Police Division
>An Auburn 19-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping) and firearms license required.
>Edrick O’Keith Foster was arrested and charged with failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping) and public intoxication.
>Andrew Peter Johnson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of South Broad Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Christina Prather Williams, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with six counts of identity theft and four counts of first-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**