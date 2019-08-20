Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2700 block of Lee Road 12.
>Theft from unlocked auto and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 1400 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Samantha Court.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Ole Columbus Road.
>A discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Springhill Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Cook Out, 2168 Interstate Drive.
>Several unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles and thefts occurred in the area of Live Oak Circle.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
>First-degree arson occurred in the 1500 block of Old Chewacala Road. No injuries were reported.
>Carlos Arturo Lopez Perez, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Taylor Joyce McDaniel, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Brandy Lee Purnell, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Mary Tucker, 48, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at Hudmon Welding, 580 Lee Road 275, Cusseta.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue.
>Jasmine Sharon Harris, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
>Warren Lamar Jackson, 55, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
>William Grant Nelson, 26, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Austin M. Hollinger, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Malcolm Martinez Ray, 29, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
