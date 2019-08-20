police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2700 block of Lee Road 12.

>Theft from unlocked auto and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 1400 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Samantha Court.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Ole Columbus Road.

>A discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle occurred in the 300 block of Springhill Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Cook Out, 2168 Interstate Drive.

>Several unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles and thefts occurred in the area of Live Oak Circle.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

>First-degree arson occurred in the 1500 block of Old Chewacala Road. No injuries were reported.

>Carlos Arturo Lopez Perez, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Taylor Joyce McDaniel, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Brandy Lee Purnell, 25, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Mary Tucker, 48, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at Hudmon Welding, 580 Lee Road 275, Cusseta.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue.

>Jasmine Sharon Harris, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

>Warren Lamar Jackson, 55, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

>William Grant Nelson, 26, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Lanett Police Department

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 300 block of South 12th Street.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

>Austin M. Hollinger, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Malcolm Martinez Ray, 29, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

