Auburn Police Division

>Sara Cope Barkley, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined substance).

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3000 block of Northgate Drive.

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5500 block of Judge Brown Road.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Sydney Street.

