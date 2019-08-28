Auburn Police Division
>Sara Cope Barkley, 28, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined substance).
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 3000 block of Northgate Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5500 block of Judge Brown Road.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Sydney Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**