Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.

>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of East University Drive.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in Phenix City.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

