Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of East University Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in Phenix City.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**