Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.
>Richard Eugene Hill, 49, of Auburn, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Lanett Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Magnolia Road.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Geneva Street.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 545, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 9200 block of Lee Road 146, Opelika.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**