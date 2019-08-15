police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Emily Katherine Incao, 24, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and failure to appear (traffic).

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags


$3.95 a month: Get unlimited access to OANow.com so when news breaks, you know the facts.

Our award-winning team of journalists is at its best in covering news in East Alabama. For a limited time, get a digital subscription for just $3.95 a month.
Sign up now at oanow.com/subscribe

Recommended for you

Load comments