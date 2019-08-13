Opelika Police Department
>First-degree criminal mischief and abandoned property were reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Crawford Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of North 26th Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of Star Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of North Second Street.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Brian Denare Askew, 39, of Loachapoka, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree rape.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 354 Lee Road 446, Opelika.
Valley Police Department
>A 16-year-old juvenile, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
>Deondus Lamar Rowland, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of First Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Trimendez Marquis McCoy, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
>Rene Hunt Welch, 5, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public office for public gain.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**