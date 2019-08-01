police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Allyson Geiger Ponder, 57, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2100 block of Marvyn Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.

>Jordan Lance Sturkie, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 68 Lee Road 313, Smiths.

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 490, Smiths.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Kyrie McCartney, of Panama City, Florida, was arrested on outstanding warrants charging him with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>John Lyle Rearden, 51, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

>Donna Michelle Watkins, 36, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

