Auburn Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and attempted murder.
>Quadarious Jaquan Thomas, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and attempted murder.
Valley Police Department
>Alexavier Dajour Rivers, 20, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
>Lonnie Henry Johnson, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.