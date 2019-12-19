Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and attempted murder.

>Quadarious Jaquan Thomas, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and attempted murder.

Valley Police Department

>Alexavier Dajour Rivers, 20, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

>Lonnie Henry Johnson, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

