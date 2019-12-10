Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Hunter Alan Eilmes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>De Dric Jamal Parker, 27, of Shorter, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Lindsey Court.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue.

>Terroristic threats were reported in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 29.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Clifford Raymond Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

>Justin Aubry McKeehan, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

>Dylan Ray Moore, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

>Logan Merion Cotney, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments