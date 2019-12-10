Auburn Police Division
>Hunter Alan Eilmes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>De Dric Jamal Parker, 27, of Shorter, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Lindsey Court.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue.
>Terroristic threats were reported in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 29.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Clifford Raymond Barnes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
>Justin Aubry McKeehan, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
>Dylan Ray Moore, 20, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
>Logan Merion Cotney, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
