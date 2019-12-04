Police lights

Lanett Police Department

>Kenneth Ferrell, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, unlawful restraint and third-degree domestic violence.

>First-degree trespass, 600 block of South Eighth Street.

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property, 3300 block of Pepperell Parkway.

>First-degree theft of property, 2900 block of Old Columbus Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft, 1800 block of Toomer Street.

