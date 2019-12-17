Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Speedway Drive.
>First-degree theft of services was reported in the 1300 block of North Uniroyal Road.
Valley Police Department
>Physical harassment was reported in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Marvin Mandrell Walker, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, probation violation (possession of a controlled substance), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
