Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Speedway Drive.

>First-degree theft of services was reported in the 1300 block of North Uniroyal Road.

Valley Police Department

>Physical harassment was reported in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Marvin Mandrell Walker, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, probation violation (possession of a controlled substance), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments