Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
>A vehicle fire was reported in the area of 55th Street and Fob James Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Scott Street.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
