Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

>A vehicle fire was reported in the area of 55th Street and Fob James Drive.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Scott Street.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.

