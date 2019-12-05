Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of East Samford Avenue. 

>Second-degree burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Covington Ridge.

>First-degree theft of property, fleeing/attempting to elude officer and leaving scene of accident with injury were reported in the 1700 block of Overton Road.  

>An Auburn 46-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Robert William Boich III, 30, of Opelika, was arrested and charged first-degree theft of property, leaving scene of accident, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 9000 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Lee Rod 235, Smiths. 

>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 573, Smiths. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Lee Road 454, Phenix City. 

>Billy Shaun Kitchens, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree promote prison contraband. 

>Akim Mustafa Shareef, 30, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. 

>Jason Lang Edmunds, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree sodomy. 

Opelika Police Division

>A forgery and theft occurred at Walmart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

Lanett Police Department

>Roger Thornehill, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

