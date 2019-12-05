Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of East Samford Avenue.
>Second-degree burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Covington Ridge.
>First-degree theft of property, fleeing/attempting to elude officer and leaving scene of accident with injury were reported in the 1700 block of Overton Road.
>An Auburn 46-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Robert William Boich III, 30, of Opelika, was arrested and charged first-degree theft of property, leaving scene of accident, fleeing/attempting to elude, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 9000 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1700 block of Lee Rod 235, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 573, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Lee Road 454, Phenix City.
>Billy Shaun Kitchens, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree promote prison contraband.
>Akim Mustafa Shareef, 30, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.
>Jason Lang Edmunds, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree sodomy.
Opelika Police Division
>A forgery and theft occurred at Walmart, 2900 Pepperell Parkway.
Lanett Police Department
>Roger Thornehill, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
