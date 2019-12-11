Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of East Glenn Avenue.
>Rotrez Travontae Jones was arrested and charged with discharging firearm in city.
>Andrew George Pais, 38, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Cory Tyler Hakes was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 35th Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Trimendez Marquis Mccoy, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10 block of East 22nd Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
