Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of East Glenn Avenue. 

>Rotrez Travontae Jones was arrested and charged with discharging firearm in city. 

>Andrew George Pais, 38, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Cory Tyler Hakes was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of 35th Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Trimendez Marquis Mccoy, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10 block of East 22nd Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments