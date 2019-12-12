Auburn Police Division
>Theft of article from auto was reported in the 2400 block of Glenn Brooke Drive.
>Edward Albert Fannin, 45, of Notasulga, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Dawn Michele Schuffert, 46, of Prattville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Pepperell Parkway.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree assault and third-degree assault were reported in the 4700 block of Lee Road 391, Opelika.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported at Dollar General, 8282 US Highway 29 North, Cusseta.
>First-degree theft of property and recovered property were reported in Cusseta.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of River Road.
>Stephun Jacob Irvin, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Kenneth Ferrell, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal trespassing.
>First-degree burglary was reported in the 100 block of East 20th Street.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Kenneth Theo Martin, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of second-degree possession of forged instrument.
>Deterrio Antwain Oglesby, 34, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of second-degree forgery.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
