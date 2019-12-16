Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Friday in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Road.
>First-degree robbery was reported Friday in the 200 block of Samford Way.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Sunday in the 2500 block of Pepperell Parkway.
>First-degree robbery was reported Sunday in the 1000 block of Frederick Avenue.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported Sunday in the 2800 block of Fawn Avenue.
Auburn Police Division
>First-degree robbery was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 2100 block of Lee Road 72.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 100 block of Toomer Street.
>Breaking and entering auto was reported Friday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 200 block of West Longleaf drive.
>First-degree robbery was reported Saturday in the 4000 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 500 block of Lee Road 57.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Thach Concourse.
>Second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Academy Drive.
>Jerry Jackque Jackson, 32, of Union Springs, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Jefferson Isaac Hall, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A Columbus, Georgia, 34-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and leaving scene of accident.
>Kevin James Greene was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Chadwick Willem Van Renesse Van Duivenbo was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lanett Police Department
>Mario Bernard Bell, 36, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
>Corey Montrez McKenzie, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 800 block of South 13 Street.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 900 block of First Street.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of Crest Club Drive.
>First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and third-degree assault were reported in the 2300 block of 19th Place.
>Carmarreo Tyron Vaughn, 38, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and two counts of failing to appear.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Laura Messer, 20, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Christopher Holloway, 44, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Andrew Lemons, 51, of Griffin, was arrested and charged with discharging firearm into occupied building, first-degree burglary and menacing.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Criminal trespass was reported on Eagle Peak Circle in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.