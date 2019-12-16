Police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Friday in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Road. 

>First-degree robbery was reported Friday in the 200 block of Samford Way. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported Sunday in the 2500 block of Pepperell Parkway. 

>First-degree robbery was reported Sunday in the 1000 block of Frederick Avenue. 

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported Sunday in the 2800 block of Fawn Avenue. 

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree robbery was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 2100 block of Lee Road 72.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 100 block of Toomer Street.

>Breaking and entering auto was reported Friday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Friday in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported Saturday in the 200 block of West Longleaf drive.

>First-degree robbery was reported Saturday in the 4000 block of South College Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 500 block of Lee Road 57.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported Saturday in the 400 block of West Thach Concourse.

>Second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported Sunday in the 1600 block of Academy Drive.

>Jerry Jackque Jackson, 32, of Union Springs, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

>Jefferson Isaac Hall, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>A Columbus, Georgia, 34-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and leaving scene of accident.

>Kevin James Greene was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Chadwick Willem Van Renesse Van Duivenbo was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lanett Police Department

>Mario Bernard Bell, 36, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

>Corey Montrez McKenzie, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 800 block of South 13 Street.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 900 block of First Street.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1300 block of Crest Club Drive.

>First-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and third-degree assault were reported in the 2300 block of 19th Place.

>Carmarreo Tyron Vaughn, 38, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and two counts of failing to appear.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Laura Messer, 20, of Wedowee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Christopher Holloway, 44, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Andrew Lemons, 51, of Griffin, was arrested and charged with discharging firearm into occupied building, first-degree burglary and menacing.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Criminal trespass was reported on Eagle Peak Circle in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

