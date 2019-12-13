Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Caroline Biddle Crowley, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Distribution of a controlled substance and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 288, Smiths.

>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 1518 Lee Road 270, Cusseta.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 2045, Opelika.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at 246 Lee Road 13, Smiths.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

