Auburn Police Division
>Caroline Biddle Crowley, 29, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Distribution of a controlled substance and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 288, Smiths.
>First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 1518 Lee Road 270, Cusseta.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 2045, Opelika.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported at 246 Lee Road 13, Smiths.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
