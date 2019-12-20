police lights
O-A file photo

Auburn Police Division

>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 500 block of Foster Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive.

>Discharge firearms into an occupied dwelling and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

