Auburn Police Division
>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 500 block of Foster Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Discharge firearms into an occupied dwelling and discharge firearm into an unoccupied vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
